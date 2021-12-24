Giving spirit

Rec department announces cabin fever relievers

Looking for ways to keep your kids active and engaged this winter? Gray Parks and Rec is offering a new karate class, babysitting training and a February vacation camp this winter, along with a parents’ night out for grown-ups.

The karate class is open to children in pre-K to eighth grade and is being taught by Jeff Chandler, who earned his black belt in 2015. Chandler says he believes that the discipline students learn through karate is helpful in everyday life. Karate Session 2 will be offered beginning Jan. 5-6 to Feb. 23-24, depending on the age group. The cost is $55 a session and no prior experience is necessary.

During Red Cross Babysitting Training, participants will learn the responsibilities and qualities of being a good babysitter, including injury prevention, first aid, basic child care, decision-making, problem-solving and leadership skills. The session, taught by a Red Cross certified instructor, is targeted to current and future babysitters or youth ages 11-15 who are home alone or with younger siblings after school. The class is being held at the Pennell complex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at a cost of $70.

Enjoy a night out without having to worry about the kids on Jan. 14 during Parents’ Night Out. Drop the kids off at Newbegin Community Center, 22 Main St., at 5:30 p.m. and return by 9 p.m. Pack your child dinner and sneakers, and they’ll take care of the rest, with activities both in the Recreation Room and the gym. The event is $20 per child and open to those in pre-K to sixth grade.

Plan for a whole week of fun at Gray Recreation Vacation Camp, open from Feb. 21-25. Sign up by the day or week. The daily schedule includes indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts and gym time.

For more information and registration, see grayme.myrec.com/info/default.aspx.

Bouquet benefits pantry

The Hannaford store at 797 Roosevelt Trail in Windham has chosen the Gray Community Food Pantry to receive a $1 for every $12 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with a red sticker sold at the Windham store for the month of January. Consider purchasing a flower bouquet to help.

The pantry is accepting winter outerwear and needs plastic newspaper bags, paper products and personal care items. Drop off at the bin on the first pantry shed at the First Congregational Church parish house parking lot behind McDonald’s. Call or text Donna at 671-4456 if you leave items in the bin or to make an appointment to leave perishable items.

Permits and licenses

Gray residents can now purchase $5 transfer station permits at the station or Town Hall. Permits are required to access the transfer station.

Register dogs by Friday, Dec. 31, to avoid a $25 late fee, which will become effective Feb. 1. See graymaine.org for details.

Library closures

The Gray Public Library is closing at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Virtual Story Time takes place most Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. with Kathy George on Facebook. There is also an archive of past Story Times that can be accessed at any time.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

