Wouldn’t it be amazing if Sen. Susan Collins, in a moment of courage and conscience, voted in favor of the Build Back Better Act? By supporting the child tax credit and other reforms in the bill, she would singlehandedly be lowering the child poverty rate.
Sen. Collins has voted against her party in the past on legislation to improve the lives of ordinary people. On most, but not all occasions her vote did not make a difference, because her party could prevail without her.
This vote is different. It would make history and ensure that her legacy is honorable rather than questionable.
Paula Eisenhart
Scarborough
