MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.
The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about 7.2 billion rubles (about $98.4 million).
Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps.
Later Friday, the court also slapped a 1.9 billion ruble ($27.2 million) administrative fine on Meta for failure to remove banned content.
Russian authorities have steadily ramped up pressure on social media platforms, accusing them of failing to purge content related to drug abuse, weapons and explosives. Earlier this year, authorities criticized tech companies for not deleting announcements about unsanctioned protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Russian courts previously imposed smaller fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter this year. The Moscow court’s Friday rulings marked the first time the size of the fine was calculated based on revenue.
Russian authorities also have demanded that foreign tech giants store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, threatening them with fines or possible bans if they fail to comply.
Alexander Khinshtein, head of the committee on information policies in the lower house of Russian parliament, said the massive fine should send a clear message to all IT giants.
He added that Russian law envisages other forms of punishment for failure to comply with court orders, including slowing down traffic and complete blocking.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines
-
Nation & World
U.S. to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa
-
Nation & World
Girl, 14, killed by Los Angeles police in clothing store shooting
-
Local & State
Maine reports 1,244 new cases of COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Airlines cancel more than 3,000 flights over Christmas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.