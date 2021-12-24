With over 35 years in the real estate business behind us, Julia and I remain humbled by the way we can affect people’s lives for the better. Since we can’t reach every reader by word of mouth, we’re sharing testimonials from past clients, whose happiness is the only confirmation we need of a job well done.

“Tom and Julia handled everything for the sale, and I do mean everything. From the advertising write-up and professional photo-shoot to the open houses and the correlation between the appraiser and the bank. They made the whole process totally worry free. We were only assigned two tasks: Sign the sale contract and pick up our check!”

“Tom was able to navigate us through the unknowns of buying our first house with ease. He was patient, as we didn’t know whether to buy new, a fixer-upper or in between… He was never more than a phone call away… He treated us as he would his own family: with respect and dedication.”

“Tom Ranello is a wonderful Realtor. Not only is he a hard charging go-getter, he is also a kind man with a big heart and a deep understanding of human nature and human relations… Tom has helped many a client extricate themselves from a challenging financial situation, to find a better home and a better way of life.”

“My husband and I have worked with the Ranello Group for over seven years on five different properties. Each time we buy or sell we use Tom. He is incredibly responsive, very savvy, and overall so pleasant to work with. We have felt confident with each transaction and will continue to use them as we go forward.”

“Even a Realtor needs to hire a Realtor. I have represented clients for 15 years, but when I need someone to represent me, I call Tom and Julia Ranello.”

We love where we live and whether you’re buying, selling or just making plans, we want you to feel the same. Call 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

