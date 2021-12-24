The mothers, fathers and grandparents who asked for help this year from the Press Herald Toy Fund are no doubt sharing a huge sense of relief today.

Gifts for thousands of Maine children have now been distributed to their parents and grandparents, who no longer have to worry that their children will feel forgotten or less deserving than other children.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

The generosity of toy fund supporters will bring much joy to the children who open those gifts on Saturday. But today, on Christmas Eve, it is already bringing much peace to the grownups in their lives.

Among them is a mother of a teenage son and 11-year-old daughter in the midcoast.

“I am a single mom who is working very hard and still has trouble making ends meet,” she wrote to the toy fund. “Christmas time is always hard because I never make enough to save money for gifts. My kids are such great kids. They never get in trouble.

“I’m a proud mom who wants a good Christmas for the best kids in the world.”

Thanks to the toy fund’s donors, the best kids in the world will receive gifts this year.

The fund, meanwhile, continues to raise funds to continue the 72-year-old mission.

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Staff of Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc $790

From the employees of Nextera Energy Resources, Yarmouth $283

Anonymous $250

In loving memory of Jack, Betty, Steve & Mamie Hines, and Eddie & Bessie Harrigan. From the family $25

Robert Lemieux $100

In memory of Mickey & Mary Maguire $100

In loving memory of Garrett Brackett, love always, Mom, Dad, Alyssa, Libby and Reegan $100

Judith & Alphee Lefebvre $50

In loving memory of our 3 shepherds – Szarik, Missy & Abby. They loved Christmas! $25

In loving memory of our parents, Ethel & Witold Koceiko. Love always, Tom & Me $25

16 December 2021, Shawnee and Barbara, special thanks! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year 2022. Dianne $100

From Mrs. Gray $100

In honor of Maine Health Care Workers – Maureen Smith $50

To honor Aunt Aurie & Uncle Bob, and in memory of Barry M. Campbell (May 1947 – March 1995) $200

Dan & Jeanne Ouellette $100

In memory of Henry & Jeanette Gagnon $100

Jane & Thomas Johnson $200

In loving memory of Uncle Bob, from the Miller family $75

Rob Boudewijn $50

Chebeaque Island Fire Department $595

In the memory of Henk Pols, from the Baird family $300

Karan & Lawrence Miller $100

From George & Roberta Gordon in honor of our grandchildren, who are learning to give – Sophie, 11; Alexander, 13; Ben, 15; and Analise, 17. $100

In loving memory of our grandson, Ryan Smith. From Gram & Papa $50

In memory of Tommie C., Dad C., and Mom & Dad O. From the Ouellettes $25

Anonymous $100

From Anonymous $100

For Grampa, who loved Christmas and children, from his 3 boys. $25

Kristen Damuth $100

Joan Cope $25

In loving memory of Lloyd E. Jones, from Bev $100

In loving memory of my granddaughter, Darlene Jones. From Nanny $100

Merry Christmas from Megan, Nico & Siena $100

From Cassie, Haylee and Jamison $100

Westbrook Council No 2219 Knights of Columbus $200

Anonymous $100

Choose kindness, peace and love. Robin Ratcliffe $200

Meg Swift $100

In memory of Jim Maxin, beloved father and husband, from the Maxin family $500

In honor of Barbara, Doreen and Stacie $100

Anonymous $30

Tom & Beth Burrage $50

Steve & Carol $100

In memory of David, from Sushi 2 $100

Merry Xmas $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $250

Joy Beach $30

Merry Christmas from Lakin and Olivia $100

In memory of Susan Minor, from Suzanne $100

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $186,444.53

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: