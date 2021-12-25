OFFENSE

Gabe Aucoin, Morse senior running back: The lone eight-man player on the Varsity Maine All-State team, Aucoin gained 2,334 all-purpose yards and scored 24 touchdowns in nine games. Aucoin rushed for 1,616 yards (12.2 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns, caught five touchdowns passes, returned a punt for a touchdown, and made 83 tackles with two quarterback sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Brandon Boyle, Portland senior running back: A standout on both sides of the ball and the Class B South Player of the Year for the 10-1 Bulldogs. Boyle had 2,239 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns. He gained 1,114 on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards per carry, had 415 receiving years and 680 on returns. Playing a variety of positions on defense, Boyle made 81 tackles with two interceptions, three sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Cam Cornett, Marshwood senior running back: The top big-play threat for the Class B champions, Cornett had 2,319 all-purpose yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,151 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns, and added 32 catches for 666 yards and another nine scores. He also was a top return man and starting cornerback.

Jack Emerson, Thornton Academy senior quarterback: The leader of Thornton’s 11-0 Class A championship team, Emerson was a tough inside runner and accurate passer who played his best in the Trojans’ two wins against Oxford Hills. A Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist, Emerson completed 87 of 130 passes for 1,487 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 633 yards on 105 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Nick Garrison, Windham senior tight end: The Class B North Player of the Year, Garrison caught 40 passes for 700 yards and nine touchdowns during the Eagles’ 9-1 season. As an outside linebacker, Garrison was in on 50 tackles, with two forced fumbles, four QB sacks and two interception returns for touchdown. In the playoffs, he clinched a regional semifinal win with a last-play sack, scored three touchdowns – including the winner – in the North final, and scored both Windham touchdowns in a 14-13 state championship game loss, one on a 70-yard interception return.

Thomas Horton, Bonny Eagle senior guard: The consensus choice as the best two-way lineman in the state, the 6-foot-1, 260-pound guard/defensive tackle is a finalist for the Gaziano Offensive Lineman Award and the Fitzpatrick Trophy. On offense, Horton recorded 42 knock-down blocks and did not allow a sack. Defensively, he averaged 7.2 tackles, and had 13 tackles for a loss as a nose guard despite constant double-teaming.

Nick Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth junior receiver: Known for his big-play ability that resulted in 28 total touchdowns, Laughlin also was the leading tackler (80) and long-snapper for the Class C champion Capers. Laughlin turned 36 catches into 836 yards (23.2 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns, was the team’s second-leading rusher (62 carries, 553 yards, 9 TDs), and returned one kickoff and four punts for scores.

Will Ledbetter, Windham senior quarterback: A Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist, Ledbetter led the Eagles throughout the season. With a quick release and plenty of zip on his tight spirals, Ledbetter completed 114 of 154 attempts for an impressive 74 percent completion rate, throwing 20 touchdowns against two interceptions.

Caden McDuffie, Cape Elizabeth senior quarterback: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and a Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist, McDuffie led the Capers to their first state title. He rushed for a team-high 1,011 yards and 19 touchdowns, set a school record for total offense (2,417 yards) and completed 68 of 123 passes for 1,406 yards with 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also made 33 tackles as a linebacker.

Anthony Smith, Foxcroft Academy senior lineman: The Class D lineman of the year, the left tackle did not allow a sack for a state championship team that racked up over 2,000 yards on the ground and over 1,800 yards passing. Often drawing double teams as a defensive tackle, Smith made 48 tackles, five for losses, with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Colin Smith, Cape Elizabeth senior tackle: A team leader with the “natural ability to always do the right thing,” according to Coach Sean Green, Smith captained an offense that rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns. He did not allow a sack. He was also second on the team with 62 tackles (five for loss, three sacks) and was Cape’s kicker.

DEFENSE

Seth Beyea, Thornton Academy senior lineman: One of the premier two-way linemen in the state, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Beyea was in on 41 tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery. A finalist for the Gaziano Offensive Lineman award, he helped Thornton average 385 yards and 43.5 points per game.

Jack Boutaugh, Leavitt senior lineman: Boutaugh was a powerful two-way tackle and one of three finalists for the Gaziano Defensive Lineman award. In just eight games (Leavitt had two games canceled because of COVID protocols), Boutaugh made 71 tackles, 12 for losses, with six QB sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

Tate Chork, Windham senior linebacker: The leading tackler on a defense that allowed just nine points per game, Chork was a first-team Class B North selection and was in on 134 total tackles. As a short-yardage running back, Chork scored 11 touchdowns.

Andrew Goodwin, Marshwood senior linebacker: Goodwin was in on 102 tackles for the Class B champs, with one interception, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. As the Hawks’ fullback, he rushed for 1,124 yards with 21 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for another 277 yards, and had a 39.7 yard average on 18 punts.

Nathan Isajar, Portland senior defensive back: A two-way player and team captain, Isajar played one-on-one against opponents’ top receivers and still was able to get in on 51 tackles with three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and eight tackles for losses. As a receiver, he made 20 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Jones, Thornton Academy junior defensive back: At 6-4, 200 pounds, Jones brought speed, agility and forceful tackles to the safety position. He had 61 tackles (32 solo) with seven interceptions and six pass breakups. On 30 offensive touches, he gained 496 yards with seven touchdowns, and also ran back two kickoffs and one punt for scores.

Casey Mills, Cony senior lineman: A two-way starter at defensive end and tight end, Mills excelled on defense, where he made 87 tackles with eight QB sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. A semifinalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, Mills is one of three finalists for the Gaziano Defensive Lineman award.

Mason Paulin, Thornton Academy senior linebacker: An inside linebacker, Paulin made 131 total tackles (80 solo) with two QB sacks and three fumble recoveries. His lone interception was returned 50 yards for the opening score in the state championship game win against Oxford Hills.

Isaiah Oufiero, Oxford Hills senior linebacker: One of the top all-around players in Class A and a Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist, Oufiero finished with 61.5 tackles, seven tackles for losses and five forced fumbles. A strong blocker at tight end, he caught 23 passes for 337 yards and six TDs. He also excelled as a goal-line running back, scoring seven touchdowns on just 15 carries.

Cody Ruff, Thornton Academy senior lineman: A finalist for the Gaziano Defensive Lineman Award, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ruff was a disruptive force on the edge. Among his 89 total tackles were 51 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, an eye-popping 14 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two defensive touchdowns.

Eli Soehren, Oxford Hills junior utility: The Maine Gatorade Player of the Year did it all for the Class A runner-up as a dual-threat quarterback, free safety, kicker and punter. Soehren threw for 1,913 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 903 yards with eight touchdowns. He also made 50 of 56 extra points and was the Class A first-team punter.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alex Rotsko, Marshwood: Rotsko, with a career high school record of 273-55 (89-16 in Maine), guided the Hawks to their fourth straight Class B crown and sixth in seven seasons. Marshwood avenged regular-season losses with convincing wins against No. 2 Kennebunk in the South semifinals and No. 1 and unbeaten Portland in the South final. In the state final, Rotsko’s decision to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the Hawks’ 9 led to Marshwood running out the final 10 minutes, 24 seconds of its 14-13 win against Windham.