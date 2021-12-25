Christmas may be white in some parts of New England, but it’s also icy.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the region, with freezing rain and sleet in the forecast on Saturday. The National Weather Service says the ice accumulations will lead to slippery roads and possible power outages in some areas.

Mixed precipitation including snow is forecast for parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont through Sunday morning.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles