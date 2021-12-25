Christmas may be white in some parts of New England, but it’s also icy.
Winter weather advisories have been issued across the region, with freezing rain and sleet in the forecast on Saturday. The National Weather Service says the ice accumulations will lead to slippery roads and possible power outages in some areas.
Mixed precipitation including snow is forecast for parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont through Sunday morning.
