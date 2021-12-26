Seldom is a building opportunity offered that combines solitude and nearby conveniences within a charming Maine Coastal community. This premier location in the desirable enclave of Bufflehead Cove could be your home.

Nestled on a beautiful, high knoll totaling 1.5 acres, this important property consists of two buildable lots being sold as one overlooking Bufflehead Cove Lane. Find serenity as you travel down the quiet hidden lane and pass an enchanting water lily pond. Come share nature’s charms with the scent of the sea, wildflowers, and songbirds. This rare offering presents a multitude of options by allowing your vision and perspective to shape this exquisite property into your Maine dream home.

This alluring property is special because of its location in Lower Village Kennebunk. Dock Square, Kennebunkport and pristine beaches are part of the neighborhood. Enjoy the security and peace of this secluded spot while having the option of partaking in the year-round vibrant liveliness of the area. There is a pride of Maine community here in “the ‘bunks,” with activities for all ages. Walkability along sidewalks affords easy access to all the amenities of the two villages’ coffee shops, boutiques, bakeries, restaurants, spas, gyms and galleries.

The Southern Coast of Maine is a wonderful place to build a legacy home and enjoy all that is the magical Maine Lifestyle. Maine truly is the way life should be.

0 Bufflehead Cove Lane is listed by M. Elaine Prendergast, Senior Vice President, of Legacy Properties, Sotheby’s International Realty. Please contact Elaine at (207) 604-0449; [email protected] to arrange a private showing.

