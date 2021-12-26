I am an avid fan of the crossword puzzle and also the parent of a child who is transgender.
While doing the Dec. 19 Sunday crossword puzzle by Frank Longo on Page H4, I was dismayed to see the clue for 96 down: “Actress Page.” The answer was “Ellen,” but I would expect a newspaper to know that in December 2020, Elliot Page came out as transgender and changed his name.
I hope this is a matter of Mr. Longo not having done his research and that he did not deadname Mr. Page on purpose (or that this is an old puzzle), but can you please send a message to your subscribers that you are better than this?
Stephanie Joy
Freeport
