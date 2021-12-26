Here’s what the Orlando Magic injury report looked like on Sunday: Six players out because of virus-related problems, another sidelined while he completes the process of getting cleared from a protocols stint, and another six players out with injuries.

Yes, that’s 13 players – from one team.

“You expect the unexpected,” Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Such is the norm around the NBA right now, after yet another day of adding more names to the health and safety protocols list. By late afternoon Sunday, the official number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 111 – the real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. And some teams were stuck simply trying to piece rosters together just to try and play.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was the latest big name added to the protocols list on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Warriors beat Phoenix in what was the best game on the league’s five-game Christmas lineup and probably one of the more anticipated games so far this season.

The numbers may continue to rise, now that the league’s expanded testing for players who have not received booster shots started on Sunday and will continue into early January.

In Chicago, where the Bulls just had 10 players go through protocols and are now without Coach Billy Donovan as he navigates them, it had been pointed out that Lonzo Ball was the lone player to appear in every game for the team so far this season.

That streak is about to end: Ball is one of three players on the latest list of Bulls in the protocols.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

HEAT 93, MAGIC 83: Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 more points and Miami won at home.

Omer Yurtseven, making his first career start at center for Miami, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Heat’s third straight victory. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each had 13 points for Miami.

Butler had missed 12 of Miami’s last 13 games because of the injury. Martin had missed Miami’s last seven games because of a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

