PROVIDENCE, R.I. — More than 160 nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing $5.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care for those hardest hit by the pandemic, the Rhode Island Foundation announced last week.

Operation Stand Down in Johnston, the Housing Hotline in Newport, the Domestic Resource Center of South County in South Kingstown, Esperanza- Hope in Providence, Roots2Empower in Pawtucket and Smithfield Senior Services are among the nonprofits sharing in the grants that average more than $32,000.

“We are getting these grants to the nonprofits that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work that Rhode Islanders have been depending on since the pandemic began. This funding will keep these essential partners going as they continue to respond to the needs of their communities,” foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said in a statement.

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was established jointly by Gov. Dan McKee and the foundation last month.

“I know this funding is invaluable to these organizations that have overcome incredible challenges throughout this pandemic, and I’m grateful that they continue to step up to the plate for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said.