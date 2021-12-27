During a recent gubernatorial campaign event, Paul LePage discussed how he’d manage Maine’s COVID-19 response. In my view, his plans lack vision and would unwittingly pour fuel on the pandemic.

LePage wants to end Maine’s successful vaccine mandate for health care workers. Yet this mandate, launched by Gov. Mills and supported by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah, significantly increased the number of vaccinated health care workers in Maine. Every Mainer, regardless of political party, is safer for it.

When it comes to protecting children from COVID-19, LePage’s stated goal is for most Maine children to get the virus and to let the chips fall where they may. This is troubling. Being passive and merely hoping for the best is unacceptable.

Respectfully, when it comes to COVID-19, LePage is offering an absence of leadership.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: