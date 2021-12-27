The mother of a missing Bowdoinham teen, is concerned for her daughter’s safety and is asking for the public’s help finding her.

Kayleigh Beasley, a 15-year-old Mt. Ararat High School student, has been missing for over three months. She was last seen getting into a red pickup truck outside her school around 4:30 p.m., Sept.17.

Beasley has run away numerous times in the past, prompting searches by police, but the girl’s mother, Britney Bodinet, said this is the longest the girl has been missing.

“I know the people that she was with in the past have quite a criminal history and a long drug history,” said Bodinet. “If she went back to the same people that she was with the last time, I believe that they are using her for sex trafficking or for distributing drugs.”

While Bodinet said she doesn’t personally know who these people are, she believes Beasley got in touch with them through social media.

Bodinet said Beasley is typically escorted by two teachers at her school, who ensure that she goes to the classroom as soon as she gets off the school bus and then watches her get back on the bus to make sure she heads home.

“I don’t know how she slipped away on that day,” said Bodinet. “My husband had gone through the school, and he did not even see her before that so I think she might have left earlier. I tried speaking with the teachers and the school officials about it, but I haven’t got any information, nor did they return my phone calls to follow up.”

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

Bodinet said the officials tried to trace her location through her social media activity to see if she opened a new Facebook account or logged in to her existing account, but they could not track her.

There has been no update on the investigation since October, said Bodinet.

“The last time I spoke with a detective from the Sheriff’s office was two weeks after Beasley went missing,” said Bodinet. “I had no conversation with them after that, and they did not return my calls.”

Bodinet added that when Beasley went missing in August, she could locate her within 17 days.

Related Local authorities search for missing Bowdoinham teen

Attempts to reach officials at the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Monday were unsuccessful.

If you have any information about Beasley, contact Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office at 207-443-8529.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: