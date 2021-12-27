LEWISTON — Visitors and those escorting patients inside Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital will now only be allowed inside the hospitals under “extraordinary circumstances,” according to officials.

Central Maine Healthcare has posted the new policy, effective Dec. 27, to its website.

Extraordinary circumstances include patients with significant intellectual disabilities or unique communication needs, and visitors seeing patients receiving end-of-life care.

The new policy also applies to medical practices and urgent care locations.

The hospital system last changed its visitor policy Dec. 1, allowing visitors and escorts if they followed screening and masking requirements and met other guidelines.

“We update the policy when needed to protect our patients, visitors and team members,” CMH wrote in the policy notice. “Visiting guidelines are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: