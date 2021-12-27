The holiday season is over, and we have rung in the new year. Every day, the sun stays out just a little bit longer. For me, this can only mean one thing: It’s time to start Maine’s legislative session. My fellow lawmakers and I were sworn into the 130th Legislature in December, and in January, we will begin meeting with our committees to review bills.

I am honored to be reappointed chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee for my second term. The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is responsible for bills related to first responders, fire and police departments, Maine Criminal Code, correctional centers, domestic violence, firearms and more.

As a social worker for the Department of Corrections for more than 40 years, I have a deep understanding of the issues surrounding criminal justice and public safety. It’s my experience that has been greatest strength while chairing this committee. Since we were last in session, there are several topics of concern that have arisen that I want to address. I am confident my colleagues and I can work together to create positive change, including making sure all Mainers receive equitable treatment in the criminal justice system.

We also need to recognize all the hard work our first responders have dedicated their lives to, especially during the pandemic. They have risked their safety and health to support our communities when we were most vulnerable.

In addition to my chairing duties, I am a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. This committee is responsible for bills related to campaign finance and lobbying, gambling and betting, adult-use marijuana regulation, alcoholic beverages, veterans’ programs, and the Maine National Guard, among other issues. I have worked with this committee before on bills I have sponsored, and I am eager to learn more.

During the pandemic, our committee meetings will look very different. Committees will meet virtually, which means I will run the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee via the video and audio conference platform Zoom. Once we start public hearings on bills, we will allow virtual or written testimony.

In the past, Mainers would set time aside to drive up to Augusta to offer testimony a bill. Now, we will have a new process where folks will be able to share their perspectives and expertise via Zoom or a 1-800 number to minimize the number of people in the same room at a time and protect public health. While I am grateful Mainers have started to get vaccinated, it’s clear that COVID-19 is not over, and we still need to prioritize safety among lawmakers and our constituents.

With this new approach for public testimony, I am hopeful more people will participate in the legislative process than ever before, because they can do so from the comfort of their own homes, instead of driving up to Augusta in the middle of the week.

I will be sure to share more information about how to testify virtually in the coming weeks, and I welcome any questions or concerns. Please feel free to reach out to me via email at [email protected], or call my office at 207-287-1515.

Susan Deschambault represents Senate District 32, Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman.

