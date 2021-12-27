ON SALE NOW
The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Ellis Paul w/Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly), Jan. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com
Jill Sobule, Jan. 13. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Maajabu Gospel, Jan. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $25 to $100. porttix.com
Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com
Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dabin, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com
Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com
Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Al Franken, Mar. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Allison Russell, Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Mar. 11 & 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $75 for two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
Del Water Gap, Mar. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com
Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com
Patton Oswalt, Mar. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com
Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Shinedown, April 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50 .crossarenaportland.com
Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com
