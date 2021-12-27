Thank you, thank you, thank you John Balentine for pulling back the curtain and hopefully opening the eyes of so many to the true meaning of both Thanksgiving and especially of Christmas (“Here’s Something: Have yourself a joyful little Christmas,” Dec. 16). Both of these holidays can, if we allow them to, bring us thankfulness for what blessings we do have and joy in the promises Christmas gives for our future. With these in our minds and heart, nothing can come against us to take them away.

Terry Van Tuyle

Freeport

