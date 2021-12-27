Maine Medical Center has been the source of superb medical care for me in the Portland area for a quarter of a century. The cardiac physicians, techs, nurses and staff are and have been exceptional.

Adherence to the Hippocratic oath coupled with the urgent need for financial stability has now created havoc with the admission of patients. The various mutations of the coronavirus have filled almost all available hospital beds with the very ill persons who have not obtained readily available, very effective injection immunizations.

Now, these same folks obtain very fast hospital admittance and all of its available resources. Maximum patient capacity has been attained.

Why should I, or anyone else who has an urgent medical condition, be denied access? We have insurance and possibly severe medical condition, but we don’t even have an opportunity for a bed in a manger.

Stay away from any activity that could require hospital care! Live by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Pray that your faith will get you through this insane, inverted policy of care for the careless folks. Do they pay for their care? How? Be strong and maintain your health through what appears to be the third year of the pandemic.

Henry H. Dozier

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: