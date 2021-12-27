Wells, the fastest growing town in York County!

I don’t believe this is anything to boast about! There are three or four developers who are making sure they grab up any parcel of land they can squeeze houses or condos onto.

I don’t see the benefit to the town. This continued growth won’t bring our taxes down, but it will increase the need for a larger town infrastructure; police, fire, ambulance, public works, etc. Most of the people buying these homes are from out of state as they are priced well beyond the means of current Wells residents. A larger Town Hall will also be on the horizon; let’s see if they can get it right the first time.

For those who need a history lesson, the town has a pattern of not thinking far enough ahead to comply with their own Comprehensive Plan and is, at times, short on due diligence before moving forward with spending taxpayer dollars.

The roads in Wells cannot continue to handle the increased traffic. Route 109 has become a speedway and we all know what a challenge Route 1 is right now!

The town continues to allow building permits to be pulled, even by developers with somewhat questionable business practices and personal agendas. One developer has been heard to have said they’d own the town of Wells. Maybe they already do, in more ways than one.

The “build it and they will come” mentality isn’t what Wells needs for the long term.

Stan Goldberg

Wells

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: