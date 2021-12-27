The Samples with SeepeopleS
8:30 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $45 in advance, $50 at the door. baysidebowl.com
Colorado-based rock band The Samples have been at it since 1987 and have released a dozen studio albums, along with a handful of live ones. They’re sliding into Maine to ring in the new year, and Portland indie-rock act SeepeopleS opens the show. If you’re 21 or over, champagne is included, so you can knock down a toast while others knock down pins in one of the bowling alley/music venue’s lanes.
Classic Rock
7 p.m. Friday. Sanford Performing Arts Center, 100 Alumni Blvd., Sanford, $30 to $42. sanfordpac.org
In the mood for a year-ending orchestral rock concert that will have you home in plenty of time to watch the clock strike midnight in your pajamas? Then Sanford’s the place to be for a performance that ends at 9 p.m. and features the cover band Classic Rock. Two lead singers backed by a 20-piece orchestra will hit you with their best shots of ’70s and ’80s tunes by the likes of Journey, Boston, Heart, Kansas, Stevie Nicks, ELO and Pat Benatar, among others. Fire away!
Ellis Paul
8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $32 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Fort Kent native and singer-songwriter Ellis Paul returns to One Longfellow Square for his annual New Year’s Day show after last year’s pandemic pause. With a rich discography that dates back to the late ’80s, Paul is known for his clear vocals, songwriting prowess and dynamic stage presence. Laurie MacAllister of folk trio Red Molly opens the show.
