The organizers of New Year Gorham announced Monday that the indoor activities planned for the event Friday will be held virtually instead of in person because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision. We didn’t want to set up a super-spreader event in Gorham,” said Virginia Wilder Cross, a town councilor and member of the New Year Gorham Committee.

In addition to the increase in cases, she said, they took into consideration that the event was geared largely toward children, some of whom have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Activities affected include interactive wildlife and science shows, dance studio workshops, face-painting and an evening of performances by musical groups, a magician and a storyteller. The fireworks will go on as planned.

Last year, Gorham’s annual event was pre-recorded and aired on public access. During a fireworks display, families had to stay in their cars.

Even with the changes, this year’s event will be a bit more interactive. Children can log onto Zoom for the Wildlife Encounters event. All of the acts scheduled to perform will still take the stage, with performances livestreamed starting at 5 p.m. on local Channel 3. The stage acts – including storyteller Antonia Rocha, magician Matt Roberts and the Gorham High School chamber singers and jazz band – will wrap up by 8:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., people are invited to gather on the high school athletic fields for fireworks. Wilder Cross said the outdoor setting gives plenty of room for folks to spread out during the show.

Details of the updated New Year Gorham schedule and information for the Wildlife Encounters Zoom event are posted on the New Year Gorham Facebook page.

