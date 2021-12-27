OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Despite the continuing high infection rates of the coronavirus, the Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip will take place in-person in Old Orchard Beach on Jan. 1, 2022.

In addition, people can take part virtually as they did in 2021, which was an all-virtual event, due to COVID-19.

In 2021, instead of running into the Atlantic Ocean at The Bruswick, people who took part rolled in the snow at home. That event was renamed the Lobster Roll for 2021.

This year, participants can roll or dip, whatever their preference.

For those that prefer not to gather at The Brunswick on Jan. 1, individuals will have the option to take the “Dip” or “Roll” elsewhere (choice of location, at their own risk) on or before Jan. 1.

The Lobster Dip, which raises money for the Maine Special Olympics is an annual event which began in 1988.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000.

To participant, people must register in advance and fundraise a minimum of $100. Those who do will receive the official 2022 commemorative Lobster Dip T-shirt. Participate as an individual or form a team — with a minimum of five participants. Additional incentives will apply for additional funds raised. There are also grand prizes for top the individual and top team fundraisers.

COVID protocols will be followed for the the in-person event in Old Orchard Beach. To help with social distancing and gathering size, those participating in-person must choose the time they will dip when registering. There will be a Lobster Dip every 15 minutes with the first dip scheduled at 10 a.m. and the last one at noon.

Each participant must check-in on, or before, Jan. 1 to be considered a properly registered Dipper. To help with social distancing and crowd control the day of the dip, Special Olympics Maine highly encourages participants to check-in in advance.

Check-in in advance at Special Olympics Maine’s office at 525 Main St., Unit D, South Portland, on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or check-in on the day of the Lobster Dip on the beach in front of The Brunswick at 39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach, on Saturday Jan. 1 from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m.

For more information, go to http://www.somaine.org/get-involved/lobster-dip/

To register, go to https://secure.frontstream.com/lobster-dip-2022

