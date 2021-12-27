GIRLS’ ALPINE

1. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers return their top four skiers from the 2021 squad that won the Western Maine Conference title: Senior Dana Schwartz and juniors Anya Monson, Ainsley Fremont and Zoe Matzkin. Sophomores Lucie Boudreau, Phoebe Altenburg and Laura Clark, and freshman Boden Terry provide abundant depth.

2. Marshwood: The Hawks have enough talent to move up from third in the SMAA and challenge for the Class A state title. Junior Lydia Phipps (SMAA runner-up in slalom) leads a veteran group that includes senior Serafina Melino and a strong sophomore class headed by Sarah McClellan, Rowan Waddell and newcomer Hadley Prewitt, who has previous racing experience.

3. Lake Region: The Lakers came within a point of Cape Elizabeth in the Western Maine Conference championship meet last winter. Sophomores Lauren Roy and Ashley Pelletier each posted top-7 finishes and are joined by senior Holly Duigan, juniors Reannah Dingley and Emily Rock, classmate Lyla Levesque and freshman Laura Dutton.

GIRLS’ NORDIC

1. Deering: Seniors Megan Cunningham, Fran Freeman, Zuzia Varney and Ally Butts all placed among the top 25 skiers as sophomores when Deering finished second to Mt. Blue for the Class A state championship. A trio of promising freshmen lend depth to the Rams.

2. Falmouth: Seniors Ava Dries (road biking) and Lila Findlay (cross country running) and junior Teagan Barry (Alpine skiing) all bring varied backgrounds to the Nordic trails. Junior Abby Murdick, sophomore Sydney Young and freshmen Maisey Clement and Kate Retheford add to a deep and balanced mix.

3. Yarmouth: Graduation claimed all the scoring skiers from the squad that won the Class B state title in 2020, but the Clippers remain competitive. Seniors Grace Ericson, Paige Jenkins and Olivia May lead a roster of 16. Expect strong contributions from junior Sabina Coroi and sophomore Sophie Bell.

BOYS’ ALPINE

1. Falmouth: After four consecutive Class A state titles, the Navigators won the SMAA championship last winter and remain the team to beat. Seniors Andrew Christie, Caleb Labbe and Max Long return at the front of the pack. Sophomore Joseph Herlihy and freshman Porter Beaule bring racing experience and junior Aaron Gull shows promise.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The defending Western Maine Conference champion Capers won Class B crowns in 2018 and 2019 and will contend again in February. Seniors Tiernan Lathrop and Cody Labonty and sophomores Logan Schwartz and Keegan Lathrop all finished among the top six in WMC slalom and giant slalom. Freshman Leo Matzkin will push for points as well.

3. Freeport: A decade has passed since the Falcons won the second of consecutive state titles (in Class C) but they have combined with Brunswick High and are poised for contention. Seniors Andrew Morrissey, Bobby Strong and Sam Maneikis and sophomore Jack Gilbert return. Freshmen Ansel Goode, Ben Barrett and Elias Burrell will help.

BOYS’ NORDIC

1. Falmouth: Seniors Joey Rouhana and Ryan Gray will contend for individual honors with junior Isaac Seeker not far behind as the Navigators aim for a third straight Class A crown. Competition for the final scoring position is likely to be among senior Bodie Retheford, juniors Eben DeSilva and Logan Fortier, sophomore Ollie DeSilva and freshmen Finn Gray and Chris Jaynes.

2. Portland: The experienced trio of seniors Ben Horrisberger and George Theall and junior Daniel Niles lead a deep Bulldogs squad that numbers 20. Seniors Luc Dietlan and Toby MacCrachran and juniors Jack Watson, Jasper McCarroll-Christmas, Nathan Milliken and Douglas Philbrook are returning veterans ahead of a determined group of underclassmen that collectively will challenge for the Class A state title.

3. Freeport: Senior Sam Robinson is the only scoring skier remaining from the 2020 Class B state championship squad. Still, he has formidable wingmen in juniors Al Dawson and Henry Horne. Six others will be vying for that all-important fourth slot, most notably sophomore Teo Steverlynck-Horne and juniors Oliver Beardsley-Sites and Alden Rice.

