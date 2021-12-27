Southern Maine Agency on Aging Agewell program is leading free virtual wellness classes beginning mid-January. To introduce the classes, SMAA is offering one-hour sampler classes with information and demonstrations.
Join any or all of the sampler classes to learn more about:
• Beginning Tai Chi for Health and Wellness, Jan. 11;
• A Matter of Balance, Jan. 18;
• Qigong, Jan. 25;
• Conversation Cafe, Feb. 1;
• Gentle Exercise, Feb. 8;
• Yoga for Healthy Aging, Feb. 15.
The one-hour sampler classes take place at 1 p.m. To learn more and register, visit www.smaaa.org/events or call 207-396-6578.
