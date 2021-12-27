Southern Maine Agency on Aging Agewell program is leading free virtual wellness classes beginning mid-January. To introduce the classes, SMAA is offering one-hour sampler classes with information and demonstrations.

Join any or all of the sampler classes to learn more about:

• Beginning Tai Chi for Health and Wellness, Jan. 11;

• A Matter of Balance, Jan. 18;

• Qigong, Jan. 25;

• Conversation Cafe, Feb. 1;

• Gentle Exercise, Feb. 8;

• Yoga for Healthy Aging, Feb. 15.

The one-hour sampler classes take place at 1 p.m. To learn more and register, visit www.smaaa.org/events or call 207-396-6578.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: