A 90-year-old bowling alley in Lisbon Falls, Good Time Lanes, will be sold at a foreclosure auction in January.

Built in 1930, the 5,760-square-foot, eight-lane candlepin bowling alley is located on a small plot at 671 Lisbon St.

Tranzon Auction Properties f Portland will be conducting the auction at 11 a.m., Jan. 14.

Ruth Lind, an associate broker at Tranzon Auction Properties, said it would be a live auction, and people would register to bid at the auction on the same day. So far, 25 people have registered for the property information package.

Everything inside the business, including bowling equipment, will be auctioned off. However, there is significant structural damage to the building. The interiors are in rough shape – the bowling lanes are old and chipped, and parts of the ceiling have fallen.

With a daily traffic count of nearly 15,000 vehicles, the site is suitable for various commercial activities, according to its listing.

According to the town’s tax assessment document, the property’s owner, Rose Dumas, defaulted on $3,056.43 annual taxes.

There are outstanding taxes due of $1,755.74 from 2021 and $1,548.07 taxes owing for the first half of 2022, which the buyer will pay at closing, said Lind.

Lisbon doesn’t have a bowling alley, and the closest bowling alleys are in Brunswick and Lewiston.

The town’s Economic and Community Development Director Brett Richardson said that since the property is within the Lisbon Falls village, walkable distance to Maine Street restaurants, retailers, and other amenities, it could contribute to its momentum.

He said the town has resources available to help the buyer redevelop the property in any way they would like, depending on the project.

“We have resources available, including revolving loan fund, which could help potentially with gap financing for a project,” said Richardson. “We also have business façade grant funds available to help with exterior improvements, and these resources are available to businesses throughout Lisbon.”

While the parcel would be great for a bowling alley, Richardson said it could be attractive for various uses.

“Clearly from the market analysis findings, there is also a demand for new housing opportunities and new commercial space opportunities,” said Richardson. “We see a variety of opportunities that could be viable at that site and contribute to the overall momentum in Lisbon Falls.”

