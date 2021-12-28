KENNEBUNK – Caring Unlimited is inviting people to start 2022 with a splash by taking part in the 21st Atlantic Plunge at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk.

The New Year’s Day event is a major fundraiser for the agency, providing support for those experiencing domestic violence.

Those who have not already registered online may do so on the day of the event, with check-ins starting about 10:15 a.m. Registration is $25. The plunge takes place at 11 a.m. Jan. 1.

The event, started by a volunteer in 2001, is held at the northern end of Gooch’s Beach.

Organizers say pledges raised by those who take the plunge, along with their registration fees, provide vital support for Caring Unlimited’s programs and services, which include a 24-hour helpline, personalized safety planning, emergency sheltering, transitional housing, support and education groups, legal advocacy, school-based programs and community education.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, the forecast for Kennebunk on New Year’s Day calls for a chance of snow showers and rain showers at mid-morning and a high temperature of 43. According to WaterTemperature.org, the temperature of the ocean in January at Kennebunk Beach averages 40.4 degrees.

