Why Manchin is the next McCarthy

I believe that Joe Manchin, if he continues his present ways, will turn out to be like Joe McCarthy in the ’50s. McCarthy was steeped in rabid anti-Communism. He used his position in the Senate to defeat and destroy his political enemies. Other citizens and government leaders, even the institution of the U.S. Army itself, were attacked, and many public citizens had their careers destroyed.

Manchin’s target is President Biden. He derides Biden. With lies and innuendos, he chips away at Biden’s ambitious effort to save and renew our battered economy. Biden has not confronted him but seeks to appease him. Seeing this, politicians of both parties have run for cover. One hopes that one or two may yet emerge to shame Manchin, as Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith did in that fierce battle with Sen. McCarthy.

John Rensenbrink

Topsham

Making the world better for someone with Williams Syndrome

Very soon the grand unveiling of “The Mayor: A Chronicle of Williams Syndrome with Josh Duffy” will occur on YouTube or live at Bolo’s Kitchen in Brunswick. This is a documentary entirely composed by Jake Jakubowski about his buddy Joshua.

We, Joshua’s family, want to publicly say thank you. To Jake of course because none of this would be possible without his hard work and sincere affection for his friend. But also we want to say thank you and acknowledge the community of Brunswick. To the businesses that cater to Josh and his sometimes unusual tastes; to the individuals who go out of their way to engage and (try to) understand Joshua; to the patrons of the venues who watch out for, and take care of, Josh; and for all the random acts of kindness bestowed on Josh.

As a family member of someone with special needs we never really know what happens when Joshua goes out. Williams Syndrome is nicknamed “Cocktail Party Syndrome” because the individuals thrive, quite literally, on attention. They sincerely love people and get their inner joy from those interactions. But we all know there are mean people out there and that always scared us.

Jake shared his video with us, Josh’s family, and we were blown away! Absolutely stunned at all the people who make up Josh’s circle and how they seemingly truly love Josh and include him in their worlds.

At a time when good deeds often go unnoticed, we want to openly recognize all the efforts that make Josh’s world a safe and kind place. Thank you, Jake, and thank you, Brunswick.

Sincerely from the Dales, Passanos & Parkers

Lisa Parker,

Brunswick

