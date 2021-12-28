ARUNDEL – York County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents on Old Post Road to contact them if they suspect something is missing from their mailbox. Residents are also being asked to check home security cameras after a plow truck operator noticed mail strewn along the roadway early Tuesday morning.

York County Sheriff William King, in a news release, said Deputy Travis Jones found mailboxes had been pilfered from the 300 to 700 block of Old Post Road on Dec. 28. He said Jones retrieved as much as he could from the roadway, but noted that the outside mailing labels were either not located or could not be read.

Jones also retrieved some Amazon packages and other packaging, but did not know what the packages contained, the sheriff said. He also found Christmas greeting cards, but did not know whether the cards contained any money or checks.

The incident is thought to have occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. on Dec. 28 and an individual has been taken into custody.

Jones followed tracks, which led to a home on Old Post Road where he encountered Joshua Young.

“Pursuant to an interview, the deputy placed Mr. Young, 32, under arrest for violating conditions of release from a previous charge, theft and failure to provide his name and date of birth,” King said in the news release.

Jones is asking residents of Old Post Road to check their mailboxes and, if they suspect something is missing, to email him at [email protected] .

“If somebody has home security cameras that may have captured Mr. Young entering mailboxes, that would also be helpful as the deputy prepares the case for prosecution,” King said. “Because security cameras re-write after a certain amount of time, we ask that camera footage be reviewed as soon as possible, and if there is any activity around an Old Post Road mailbox to contact the sheriff’s office at 324-1113 or the dispatcher at 324-3644 and ask them to notify an on-duty deputy.”

