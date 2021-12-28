SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points, and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games.

Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (11-2), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.

C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6).

This one was over early, despite North Alabama trailing 21-16 midway through the first half. After that, the Zags launched an 18-3 run, aided by five Lions turnovers, to take a 39-19 lead. The Lions went six minutes without a field goal at one point.

Gonzaga led 47-25 at halftime, holding North Alabama to 29% shooting in the first half and forcing the Lions into 11 turnovers.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 19-10 run, getting seven points from Bolton, to build a 66-35 lead. The Lions made one of their 15 field-goal attempts for part of the half, and the Zags pushed the lead to 73-40.

(25) TEXAS TECH 75, ALABAMA STATE 53: Davion Warren scored 15 points, and Texas Tech (10-2) rolled to a win over visiting Alabama State (1-11) in the final Big 12 tuneup for the Red Raiders.

Warren put Texas Tech ahead for good on a 3-pointer midway through the first half, and Clarence Nadolny gave the Red Raiders their first 20-point lead on a layup midway through the second half.

The Red Raiders were supposed to open Big 12 play on New Year’s Day at home against Oklahoma State, but COVID-19 issues in the Cowboys’ program postponed the game to Jan. 13. The conference opener is now Jan. 5 at No. 8 Iowa State.

