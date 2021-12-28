NORTH BERWICK – Massabesic of Waterboro and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln tied for top team honors at Tuesday’s Noble Invitational wrestling tournament with 152 points.

Bonny Eagle was a solid third place in a competitive team race with 138, with Mt. Ararat/Brunswick (133) and Wells (122) rounding out the top five.

A total of 210 wrestlers from 21 schools competed in the meet, which began at 9 a.m., and finished just before 8 p.m. Host Noble, the 2020 Class A champions, finished seventh with 90 points.

Massabesic had two individual champions. Issac Bouldard won the 106-pound division with a first-period pin against Hagen Chase of Belfast in the final. Mustangs senior Sean Wakefield went 3-0 with three pins, stopping Sebastian Merrill of Cheverus in the 195-pound final in 2:30.

Aiding Massabesic’s effort was a runner-up finish from Dom Bubar at 152, who lost 10-8 in overtime in the final to Spencer Leclair of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, and third-place finishes from Nicholas Chenard (113), Coleman Pennington (160) and Jack Harriman (182),

Both Bonny Eagle and Mattanawcook had three individual winners.

Mattanawcook’s Cole Albert beat Cam Frost of Bonny Eagle 18-6 in the 120 final. Mattanawcook’s Jackson Sutherland and Isaac Hainer pinned their way through the 170 and 182 divisions. Sutherland, a two-time Varsity Maine all-state pick, needed a total of 3 minutes, 25 seconds, to win four matches, pinning David York of Kennebunk at 1:07. Hainer went 3-0 with three first-period pins, stopping Kyle Graffam of Mt. Ararat at 1:42 in the final.

Bonny Eagle’s Caden Frost, another Varsity Maine all-state wrestler, beat Griffin Brickett of Wells in the final, 6-0 at 132. At 138, the Scots’ Trevor Perkins won all three of his matches with first-period falls, including stopping Andrew Comeau of Plymouth, New Hampshire, at 1:56. In the heavyweight class, Bonny Eagle’s Tristan Day also went 3-0 with three pins, stopping Skowhegan’s Kobe Butters at 2:51

Host Noble’s lone individual champion was Aaron Foley who won the 220-pound division with a 9-3 decision in the final against Kaden Cyr of Bonny Eagle.

Other southern Maine individual champions were James Blood of Sanford, who edged Deegan Tidswell of Mattanawcook 6-5 in the 113 final; Brycen Kowalsky of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, an 8-0 winner against Gianni Ciotti of Plymouth, New Hampshire, in the 126 final; and Marshall Fowler of Cheverus (160). Fowler won five matches, four by pin, stopping Gabe Kelley of Belfast at 2:18 of the final.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MT. ARARAT 48, FALMOUTH 46: Cali Pomerleau hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with 49 seconds left and Elsa Daulerio blocked a shot by Anna Turgeon at the buzzer as Mt. Ararat edged host Falmouth.

Sloane Ginevan’s eight points helped the Navigators (3-1) open up an early 10-point lead and hold a 12-5 advantage after one quarter, but the Eagles (4-0) crept back within two, 22-20, at halftime.

Mt. Ararat went on top for the first time in the third quarter, but a layup from Turgeon put Falmouth ahead, 33-29, heading to the fourth.

Turgeon’s three-point play with 2:32 remaining gave the Navigators a three-point lead, but with the score 46-44 in the final minute, Pomerleau came up huge and the Eagles held on.

Daulerio led Mt. Ararat with 13 points and Pomerleau added 12.

Falmouth was paced by Turgeon’s 23 points. Ginevan added 20.

WESTBROOK 45, MARSHWOOD 43: Natalie LaBrie went 3 for 4 from the foul line down the stretch as the Blue Blazes (3-2) used a 13-7 fourth quarter to rally past the Hawks (1-5) at Westbrook. LaBrie ended up with 12 points for Westbrook, going 7 for 9 from the line, and Leah Cromarty chipped in with 10 points. Savannah Nashwinter had nine points for Marshwood.

LAKE REGION 36, CAPE ELIZABETH 23: Shelby-Lynn Shelbrick had seven of her 12 points to lead the Lakers (2-3) past the Capers (1-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

Elle Hall and Kasey Johnson each chipped in with eight points for Lake Region.

Olivia Manning had nine points for Cape Elizabeth.

BRUNSWICK 60, FREEPORT 35: Logan Brown and Kelsie Carlton combined for 14 as the Dragons (3-0) used 21-2 second quarter to beat the Falcons (1-3) at Freeport.

Brown finished with 15 points for Brunswick, with Carlton tossing in 13 and Lexi Morin adding 10.

Mason Baker-Schlendering led Freeport with 11 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 63, ISLESBORO 11: Brooke Landry scored 26 points as the Hawks (1-4) beat the Eagles (0-2) in Isleboro.

Emma Boulanger and Elise St. Pierre-Hermans each added 12 points for Sacopee Valley.

Isleboro’s Alma Bewsher had six points and Anna Zlotkowski had five.

OCEANSIDE 76, WINSLOW 40: Bailey Breen had 16 of her 28 points in the first half as the Mariners (6-0) took a 30-12 halftime margin and pulled away from the Black Raiders (1-2) at Winslow.

Abby Waterman had 16 points for Oceanside, Anna Kingbury tossed in 12 points and Audrey MacKie added 10.

Mikayla Rioux led Winslow with 20 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 5, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/WESTBROOK/FRYEBURG 1: Marina Bassett had a hat trick as the Capers (5-0-1) as the Capers beat the Rams (2-3) at the USM Ice Arena in Gorham.

Hartson Mosunic added a pair of goals for Cape/Waynflete/SP, and Delaney Whitten and Katharine Blackburn each had assists.

Emerson Homa scored on a feed from Cadance Howard for Gorham.

Vivienne Cook stopped 12 shots for the Capers; Sadie Dyer and Ellie Keil combined for 14 saves for the Rams.