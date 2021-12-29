LEWISTON — A Bowdoinham man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Sabattus was in court Wednesday to hear charges stemming from the September incident.

David Veinott, 38, appeared in 8th District Court before Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson, who told Veinott he is charged with operating after his license had been suspended and involved an accident that resulted in death, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She also told Veinott he is charged with aggravated leaving the scene of an accident, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Because felonies in Maine, in order to proceed to trial, must be brought by indictment from a grand jury unless a defendant waives that right, Ham-Thompson didn’t ask Veinott to enter pleas to the charges.

He filed a financial affidavit seeking a court-appointed attorney, but was not qualified, Ham-Thompson told him.

He said he hoped to hire an attorney to represent him on the charges.

Veinott remains free from jail on $500 cash bail with conditions that include not running afoul of he law, Ham-Thompson told him.

He is scheduled to return to court May 16, she said.

Sabattus police arrested Veinott in September after an investigation into the Sept. 19 hit-and-run death of Renata Schalk, 28, of Sabattus on Bowdoinham Road.

Officer Michael Cote of the Sabattus Police Department responded to a report at 5:18 p.m. that Sunday of a woman hit by a vehicle. He administered first aid until Sabattus Fire & Rescue staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced Schalk dead.

Police said they had located a black, late-model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims in Lewiston the morning after Schalk was discovered.

The truck police were seeking was last seen that Sunday leaving the scene of the crash westbound toward Middle Road, they said. An image of the truck was captured on home security footage and turned over to police.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front end, police said.

