So many storylines in the Maine Mariners wild 9-7 victory over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday afternoon before a crowd of 2,812 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Where to begin?

The obvious one. Alex Kile hadn’t played a game this season as he recovered from a sports hernia. With the team short-handed, they sped up his return. And he made it count. Kile scored four goals, including the first (just 2:30 into the game, a tip-in) and the last (an empty-netter) to pace the scoring.

But his return meant more than just scoring, according to Coach Ben Guite.

“The goals are great, don’t get me wrong,” said Guite. “But it’s just the way he plays the game and the way he goes about his business. He brings an element of toughness out there. He finishes his checks. He knows what it takes. And just for our young guys, and we are still a very young team, to see it rewarded with goals, even emphasizes even more the way he plays.”

Kile, who started skating with the team about a month ago, said, “With the puck I felt good. But I got a little tired quicker. So I have to work to get in shape.”

He added this win, just Maine’s third since Thanksgiving, could be the start of a good stretch. The Mariners are now 9-11-3-1. Worcester dropped to 8-12-0-1. And the season series between the two is now tied at 4-4.

“This team needs to look at this new year as a new season,” he said. “The first half wasn’t ideal. I kind of feel having me back helps. I’m a leader on this team and I need to lead by example. We’re going to have a different second half.”

But Kile was just one of several players returning to the Mariners on Wednesday, either from the injured reserve list or the Commissioner’s exempt list, which is COVID-19 related. And all contributed in some manner.

In addition to Kile, defensemen Brycen Martin, Nate Kallen and J.D. Greenway returned from injured reserve and each had an assist, with Greenway, the former UMaine Black Bear, ending up a remarkable plus-5 in this offensive game. Forwards Keltie Jeri-Leon and Pascal Laberge and defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette came off the Commissioner’s exempt list. Duquette scored twice in the third, tying the game at six and putting Maine ahead 8-6. Jeri-Leon scored the goal that gave the Mariners a 7-6 lead with 7:59 remaining. Laberge scored a goal in the second period.

And then there was center Metis Roelens, signed just on Monday. Roelens had four assists and was the game’s second star.

“Obviously having AK back is great, he’s an amazing player,” said Duquette, who hadn’t played in 10 days. “But with all the COVID and injuries this year, you haven’t seen our full squad so it’s promising. It’s exciting to have all the pieces back.”

Not to be lost in all of this offense was Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur. He made 44 saves, none bigger than his sprawling left pad save on a point-blank bid by Worcester’s Jacob Hayhurst with the game tied at 6 late in the third. Thirty seconds later, Jeri-Leon scored on a partial breakaway to give the Mariners the lead for good.

“That’s what they say about goaltending, it’s finding a way to make that save that makes the difference,” said Guite. “And that was the save that made the difference. Good goalies find a way to impact the game that way even on a night where they’re not at the top of their game.”

NOTES: After not playing at home for 19 days, the Mariners have h0me games on New Year’s Eve (Trois-Rivieres at 5 p.m.) and New Year’s Day (Adirondack at 6 p.m.) In fact, four of Maine’s next five games are at home. … The Hart brothers of Cumberland, Ted and Brian, play for the Railers. Brian had one assist while Ted had an in-tight scoring bid turned back early in the but second … Devon Paliani, traded by the Mariners to the Railers Wednesday morning, scored two goals for his new team against his old team.

