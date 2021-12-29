E.O. Wilson, the great Harvard biologist and ant savant who passed away Dec. 26, made an observation that seems truer by the day: Said Wilson, “Little things rule the world.”

Phil Hoose
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles