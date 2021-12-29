SPRINGVALE – Barbara E. Newcomb Wirzburger, 87, of Springvale, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland.

Barbara was born in Portland on June 16, 1934, to Oliver and Martha (Ross) Newcomb. She grew up on Chebeague Island where she attended local schools. In 1954 she married Aime Labrecque and they settled in Westbrook where they had five daughters. They eventually separated and in 1971 Barbara married Danny Wirzburger. Together they shared 41 years of marriage until his death in 2013. During her working life Barbara held several jobs including working as a housekeeper at Maine Medical in Portland, at Fairchild in South Portland and finally and Saco River Tel and Tel in Buxton where she stayed until her retirement.

Barbara moved several times while her husband was serving in the Coast Guard until his retirement in 1977 when they returned to Maine and bought a house in Hollis. She loved to read and also enjoyed traveling, having the opportunity to visit 49 of the 50 states. While she moved from Chebeague Island when she was grown, Barbara always felt a connection there and was proud that Newcomb Park on the Island was dedicated to her family. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Wirzburger; a stepson, Gary Wirzburger; and by four siblings, Charles Newcomb, Alvin Newcomb, Raymond Newcomb and Ethel Newcomb Lanouette.

Surviving are five daughters, Kathleen Tait of Biddeford, Martha Labrecque and her significant other, Peter Coggins of Biddeford, Amy Gagne and her husband Craig of Springvale, Lori Myers of Springvale and Terry DeMars and her husband Tom of South Dakota, two stepsons, Daniel Wirzburger Jr. and Terry Wirzburger; 14 grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Ashley, Billy, Nicole, Nikolas, Jeana, Joshua, Samantha, Michael, Jessica, Kyle, Anne and Cicely; several great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Dorothy Young and her husband Robert of Dover-Foxcroft; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. Interment will be at a later date at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the

Chebeague Island

Historical Society,

P.O. Box 28,

Chebeague Island,

ME 04017

