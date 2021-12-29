SCARBOROUGH – Michelina C. Piscopo, “Mickey”, 88, of Scarborough, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Portland on March 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Marco and Mary (Minervino) Colello. She was a 1951 graduate of Portland High School where she played basketball. She worked at Mercy Hospital for many years and enjoyed the many people she came in contact with. If you met Mickey, you liked her. She was to the point and always positive, no matter the circumstances. She left a lasting impression with you and has touched many generations. She was proud to be Italian and a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.Mickey liked all sports and always kept up on the local high school teams. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox but loved the Patriots, especially Tom Brady. Mickey looked forward to pre and post-game discussions with family and friends. She knew her sports. Mickey loved being with her family and was very fond of Reese’s and other candies that she would give out to everyone she met. She loved watching football on Sundays. In the early days, Joe Montana was her favorite player, but more recently she loved watching the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.Mickey will be missed by her husband, Alfred Piscopo of Scarborough; her sister, Maryann Allanach and husband Tom of NH; her nieces and nephews, Tom Allanach and wife Clarissa of MA, Mark Allanach and wife Lori of NH, Michael Allanach and Deana of NH, Mary Dolciotto and husband Joe of MA; Al’s children, Michael Piscopo and his wife Joy of Texas, Gari Piscopo and wife Missi of Cape Elizabeth; several grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins; and special childhood friends, Christina Mortimer and Marilyn Mitchell. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people from Gosnell Memorial Hospice. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Mickey’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Mickey’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charityof your choice.

Guest Book