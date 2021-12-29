The city of South Portland is looking for proposals to develop a community-wide, open-access broadband network.

The hope is to deliver high-speed internet to all city residents, which was in demand even prior to the pandemic, according to a press release from the city.

“The last two years have made it clear that it is not only desirable, but it is a requirement to operate competitively in today’s world, whether you are an individual or the largest business in our community,” City Manager Scott Morelli said.

Economic Development Director William Mann noted that research shows positive outcomes for educational attainment, career opportunities, household incomes, and home values in households that have access to high-speed broadband services, according to the release.

Requests for proposals are due by Jan. 31. For more information, go to southportland.org/community-broadband.

