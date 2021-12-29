SANFORD — Justin Kennedy had 19 of his 34 points in the first half as Sanford took a four-point halftime lead in beating Kennebunk 70-59 Wednesday night in boys’ basketball.

Sanford (4-1) got 13 points from Tanner McMann and 11 from Connor Curcio.

Connor Keefe had 18 points for Kennebunk (4-2), and Joseph Kiezulas tossed in 13 points and Ty Kane hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11.

YARMOUTH 62, WESTBROOK 48: Peter Psyhogeos scored 22 points, Matt Waeldner added 13 and Nate Hagedorn contributed 10 off the bench as host Yarmouth (4-0) pulled away to beat Westbrook (1-5).

Psyhogeos had seven first-quarter points as the Clippers built a 14-11 lead. Yarmouth forced 13 first-half turnovers and was up 30-23 at halftime.

Westbrook stayed within 10 points, 42-32, after three quarters, but in the fourth, Psyhogeos scored six quick points and set up Hagedorn for a 3.

Tyler Hethcoat led Westbrook with 21 points.

MARANACOOK 62, MEDOMAK VALLEY 58: Tyler Hreben scored 20 points and had six rebounds and six assists to lead the Maranacook (3-2) over Medomak Valley (3-3) at Readfield.

Brayden St. Pierre scored 11 points, and Chris Reid added 10 points for the Black Bears.

Trevor Brown scored 21 points for the Panthers.

LISBON 59, BOOTHBAY 41: Levi Tibbetts scored 23 points and went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line as the Greyhounds (4-1) sidestepped the Seahawks (2-0).

Lisbon’s Mason Booker scored 16 points and helped build the Greyhounds’ 25-19 lead at halftime.

Gryffin Kristan and Kayden Ames each scored 13 points for Boothbay and were flawless at the free-throw line, with Kristan going 7 for 7 and Aimes 4 for 4.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 62, NOBLE 52: Sierra Carson hit 10 field goals and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Vikings (6-0) over the Knights (1-6) at Paris.

Molly Corbett added 16.

Noble’s Meghan Kotsonis and Emily Clark both scored 10 points.

The Knights outscored the Vikings by seven in the second half but couldn’t get the win.

GREELY 54, YORK 48: The Rangers (3-2) used a 17-8 third quarter to overcome a 30-27 halftime deficit and topped the Wildcats (3-2) at York.

Chelsea Graiver had 19 points, going 8 for 11 from the line, to pace Greely. Sophia Ippolito added 13 points and Asja Kelman had 10.

Emily Rainforth led York with 15 points, McKayla Kortes chalked up 11 points and Clara Pavuk tossed in 10.

SANFORD 62, KENNEBUNK 31: Jalissa McBurrow had 17 points as the Spartans (2-4) as ran out to a 20-9 margin after one quarter and pulled away from the Rams (0-6) at Kennebunk.

Riley Hebler chipped in with 16 points for Sanford.

Cassie Mackenzie had 12 points for Kennebunk.

YARMOUTH 48, WESTBROOK 21: The Clippers (3-1) jumped to a 25-3 lead after one quarter, using a tough zone press to force turnovers, as they cruised past the Blue Blazes (3-3) at Westbrook.

Cate King had 8 of her 10 points during the first quarter run for Yarmouth, and Katelyn D’Appolonia added 10 points.

Leah Cromarty had 10 points for Westbrook.

