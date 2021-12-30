NEW HIRES

Scarborough retirement community Piper Shores has hired Corey Seigel as director of food and nutrition. Seigel will oversee all food and nutrition operations for residents living on the 138-acre oceanside campus. He brings over 33 years of experience in the food industry, which includes country clubs, restaurants, fine hotels and his own venture.

Lewiston-based Rinck Advertising has hired Chad Vander Lugt as executive creative director. Vander Lugt will lead the firm’s creative, studio and digital departments in brand building and strategic campaign development. He will work remotely from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked as executive creative director at advertising agency HenkinSchultz.

Sebago Technics has added five professionals to its team:

Dana Burbank has joined the firm as a 3-D modeler and computer-aided design technician. Burbank previously worked for nearly a decade as a school counselor.

David Jacques has been hired as a project surveyor. Jacques brings more than 30 years of land surveying and geographic information system mapping experience. He brings several years experience working for local surveying companies.

Andrew Tufts has been hired as a landscape designer. Tufts previously worked for the city of Portland as a city planner. He has run his own landscape design firm since 2009.

Savannah Smith has been hired as a survey technician. Smith has a master’s degree in mathematics.

Caitlyn Abbott has rejoined Sebago Technics as a project delivery coordinator. She has more than 11 years of experience in civil engineering and project management roles. She most recently worked for the city of Portland’s Department of Public Works as a project engineer and manager.

Sabrina Taylor has been hired as head of clinical trials at Portland medical technology firm MedRhythms. Taylor was most recently director of clinical studies at the brain and spinal injury center based at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

IIS Financial Services of South Portland recently hired Megan Spoerl as a client services associate and Cara Pritchett as a client relationship manager.

Portland-based medical practice InterMed has announced the following additions to its leadership team:

Rebeccah “Becky” Blackmore has been hired as director of finance. Blackmore previously worked as finance manager at Southern Maine Medical Center.

Stephen Bragg has joined the practice as revenue cycle manager. He previously worked in the same capacity at Spectrum Orthopaedics.

Nick Snyder has been hired as director of compliance. Snyder joins InterMed from Central Maine Medical Center, where he served as privacy officer and chief compliance officer.

PROMOTIONS

Heidi Krause has been promoted to director of clinical operations at InterMed, responsible for overseeing its primary and specialty care practices. Krause previously served as practice manager of pediatrics at InterMed.

Lewiston-based promotional products distributor Geiger has promoted four associates:

Nathaniel Bullock has been promoted to compliance manager in the risk management department. Bullock, of Auburn, has helped mitigate risk for the company since 2015.

Crystal Coolong has been promoted to order processing supervisor in the total care department. Coolong, of Lewiston, serves on several volunteer committees at Geiger.

Blaine Martineau has been promoted to sales use tax specialist lead in the corporate finance department. Martineau, of Sabattus, has a degree in accounting from the University of Maine at Augusta.

Allen Whitman has been promoted to customer care supervisor in Crestline. Whitman lives in Manchester.

Ralph Lenfestey has been promoted to finance director for the city of Lewiston. Lenfestey was hired as senior staff accountant in 1997. He was promoted up the ranks to his most recent position as interim finance director. He is also currently serving as treasurer for the Lewiston-Auburn Water Pollution Control Authority.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned Safeco’s Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year. Cailler, of Waldoboro, has been with Allen Insurance and Financial since 2007.

CERTIFICATIONS

Jenna Nunziato, a licensed clinical social worker at Maine Behavioral Healthcare, has earned a perinatal mental health certification. Nunziato has completed coursework to become certified in Perinatal Mental Health by Postpartum Support International. She now provides care and treatment for clients at Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s Lancaster Street outpatient practice in Portland.

