KENNEBUNK – Professional figure skating company Ice Dance International is offering free performances and lessons throughout Maine this season, including sessions at Waterhouse Center in Kennebunk in January.

As part of L.L. Bean’s series, Winter Across Maine, the group will perform and provide ice skating lessons at no cost, thanks to a $10,000 gift from the Freeport-based company.

At Waterhouse Center, Ice Dance International will offer free hour-long lessons at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25.

On Jan. 26, there will be a 6 p.m. performance of “Solstice,” an original, 13-minute fantasy ice-ballet, followed by a lesson.

Ice Dance International is a Kittery-based nonprofit organization that shares the joy of skating and the art of ice-dancing through performance, education, and community engagement efforts. Winter Across Maine is a series of community events sponsored by L.L. Bean that encourages families and adults to enjoy active outdoor pursuits during the winter months.

“As a Maine-based nonprofit with strong ties to our local community, we are thrilled to be partnering with L.L. Bean, an iconic Maine company,” said Douglas Webster, Ice Dance International executive and artistic director.

Other free lesson locations in York County include 4 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31 at Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, and 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at York Parks and Recreation, 200 Route 1.

Details and registration of all winter events, including the Winter Across Maine programs, are available at www.icedanceinternational.org. All Winter Across Maine events follow CDC and state COVID-19-safety guidelines.

Founded in 2014, Ice Dance International creates classical and contemporary ice ballet with its professional company and was co-founded by Webster, two-time Olympic figure skating champion Dick Button, celebrated ballet dancer Edward Villella and his wife Linda, a Canadian skating champion, and Debbie Gordon.

