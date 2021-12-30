TOPSHAM — Gabe Aucoin scored 24 points to lead the Morse boys basketball team to a 54-49 win over Mt. Ararat on Thursday.

Sawyer Stead and Thomas Gould each scored 10 points for the Shipbuilders (4-2). Calin Gould added six points.

Ty Henke led the Eagles (0-6) with 22 points, while Kasey Bergeron added eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 54, CAPE ELIZABETH 35: Morgan Foster had 13 points, three assists and four steals and Kelsey Sullivan added 12 points and six rebounds as the Dragons (4-0) beat the Capers (1-5) in Brunswick.

Kelsie Carlton added nine points for Brunswick.

Emily Supple scored 15 points for Cape.

BOYS HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 3: Gerek Potvin had a goal and an assist to lead four different scorers for the Eagles (4-2) as they broke out to a 3-0 lead after one period and held off a late charge to defeat the Bulldogs (0-4) at the Troubh Ice Arena.

Cayden Green, Dylan Richards and Bryce Poulin all added goal for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse with assists coming from Jacob Fullerton, Alex Witwicki and Johnny Hole.

Andrew Legere had a pair of goals and Hunter Temple also scored for Portland/Deering which rallied with a pair of power play goals in the third period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: