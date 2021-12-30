The last time we saw the Boston Bruins a full two weeks ago, a roster speckled with AHL players lost to the New York Islanders on Dec. 16.

Rumor has it that the Bruins will once again return to play on Saturday for a New Year’s Day matinee against the Buffalo Sabres and, despite COVID cases popping up throughout the league, the Bruins could actually have close to a full roster available.

On Thursday morning, Coach Bruce Cassidy was still waiting to see if Charlie Coyle would be able to test out of protocol. If that is the case, then Cassidy was hopeful his second-line center would be on the ice Friday for practice and ready to play this weekend against the Sabres and in Detroit Sunday against the Red Wings.

If no one else tests positive – granted, a big “if” these days – then the Bruins would be missing only Jakub Zboril, who is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. Coyle was the 11th Bruin to test positive but is currently the only one still in protocol.

A Coyle return would give the Bruins their full complement of forwards. Cassidy believes that, all things considered, one day of practice should be enough.

“I’ll have to talk to him. Some guys are able to do more (exercise) at home than others. I think Charlie was asymptomatic so he should be fine. I assume he’s been doing some work. He’s in pretty good shape to begin with. So, yeah, it would be (enough),” said Cassidy, who gave his team the day off after four straight practice days.

