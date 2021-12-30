Cape Elizabeth residents say they have not had their mail delivered in more than a week and they want to know why.

Though packages, especially those ordered through Amazon, have been delivered, resident Sue Clark said she has not received a letter since Dec. 21. Clark worries that some of her bills won’t get paid on time.

“We just want the postal service to continue delivering mail,” Clark, who lives in Cape Elizabeth, said in a telephone interview Thursday evening. “It seems strange to me that they are delivering packages, but not mail.”

U.S. Postal Service management in Portland issued an order earlier this month that package deliveries should be the priority, according to Mark Seitz, a letter carrier and president of both the Maine Association of Letter Carriers and Local 92 of the union, which represents about 700 workers in southern Maine.

“Management put an order out about three or four weeks ago stating that packages take priority over letters,” Seitz said in a telephone interview Thursday night. That doesn’t mean that no letters are being delivered, he said, but that packages were delivered first, and letters were delivered

A staffing shortage, holiday vacations, a COVID outbreak at the Portland post office that affected 15 carriers and retirements, have reduced the number of carriers working out of the Portland office to approximately 165, about 55 fewer than staffing levels call for. The Portland post office serves Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Westbrook, Portland, South Portland and Cumberland Foreside.

Seitz said he noticed an increase in package deliveries after the pandemic began in 2020 as more people purchased items through Amazon and other online outlets rather than shopping in person.

With a workforce stretched to the breaking point, letter carriers regularly work overtime, often clocking 60- to 80-hour, seven-day work weeks. Most offices offer a day off every two weeks, Seitz said. Some workers like earning the overtime, but the prospect of long work days with no relief in sight is a tough sell for new carriers, he said.

Stephen Doherty, spokesman for the postal service’s northeast region, attributes the disruptions in mail delivery to staffing shortages and the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impacts employee availability,” Doherty said in a email Thursday evening. “We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support.”

Doherty said the postal service is taking steps to improve mail delivery. Among them are authorizing overtime, expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning and later in the evening as well as Sundays, borrowing carriers from nearby offices when necessary, and hiring additional personnel.

“As we move past these short term employee availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Cape Elizabeth customers get the kind of First Class service that they’ve come to expect and deserve,” Doherty said in the email.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said his office will look into any potential mail delivery disruptions in Cape Elizabeth or neighboring towns.

“Senator King and his staff have been continuously engaged with communities around the state about irregularities or delays in U.S. Postal service functions, which have grown more complicated due to the ongoing COVID pandemic,” Matthew Felling said in an email. “His staff is looking into any potential irregularities in Cape Elizabeth, and encourages Maine people statewide to inform his staff of extended problems in their service.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: