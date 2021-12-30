LEWISTON — Three teenage boys were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation into the cause of a fire Tuesday in two abandoned Pineland Lumber buildings on Avon Street.

A team from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lewiston Police Department investigated the fire overnight and into the day Wednesday before arresting the three teenagers, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One building sustained heavy damage, and a second, smaller fire was discovered in an adjacent building.

The Lewiston teenagers, who are 13, 14, and 15 years old, have been released into the custody of their parents. No addition details are currently available on the teens or the investigation.

This story will be updated.

