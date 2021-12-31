To our clients and customers, many of whom we know read the paper,

Thank you for another very successful year. Every time we get to work with a new or returning client, we look forward to meeting or exceeding their expectations.

Julia and I appreciate what you have enabled our family to do this past year, another one of over 35 that we have been in the business. We are locally focused and globally connected. We feel we can help anyone to achieve their real estate goals.

We love where we live, and we owe much of our success to this community. Investing in education, health care, social services and our beautiful landscape give us invaluable returns. There are many organizations and institutions that make Maine a great place to live. We feel blessed to be able to support those below through financial donations and volunteer work and want to especially share our gratitude for the work that they do.

Boys & Girls Club • Camp Sunshine • Catholic Charities • Center for Grieving Children • Cheverus High School • Crossroads • Friends of Scarborough Marsh • Greater Portland Board of Realtors • Habitat for Humanity • Holy Cross School • Hospice of Southern Maine • Kids First Center • Lincoln Middle School • Maine Audubon • Milestone Recovery • MS Society of Greater New England • North Yarmouth Academy • Rotary Club of Portland, Maine • St. Dominic Academy • The Salvation Army • Scarborough Land Trust • Sweetser children’s services

We wish everyone health and happiness in this coming year!

Sincerely,

Tom and Julia Ranello

207-838-1651 or [email protected]

