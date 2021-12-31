SCARBOROUGH — Holbrook Health Center, the skilled nursing care component of Piper Shores’ lifecare retirement community, earned a high-performance rating and “Elite” categorization for short term rehabilitation and long-term care by U.S. News & World Report for American nursing homes, according to a statement from the center. To develop this ranking, the publication evaluated over 15,000 skilled nursing facilities across the country and concluded that Holbrook Health Center is in the top 13 percent for its care approach, high staff vaccination rate, and online ratings. This good news comes as Piper Shores continues expansion with construction on The Meadows independent living homes in Scarborough to provide more residential opportunities for seniors.

“Being recognized as ‘elite’ in the United States for Holbrook’s PersonFirst® approach, respect for residents, and high vaccination rates among staff is a huge honor,” said Leanne Fiet, COO and administrator for Piper Shores. “With this categorization based solely on publicly available data and online reviews of our PersonFirst® care model, I am so proud of the Holbrook team for always putting their best foot forward and working hard for the residents that entrust us with their care.”

For 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has conducted rankings, and the “Best Nursing Homes” rankings is an addition to the health category. Under 2,000 nursing homes are named as “elite” and “high performing” year-over-year, making Holbrook Health Center one of few high performers across the country, according to the statement.

This year’s ratings included new requirements put forth by the publication for a nursing home to receive a high-performance rating – most notably, that Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) data published by Oct. 14, must list the nursing home as having a COVID-19 staff vaccination rate of at least 75 percent. Piper Shores currently has a 100 percent rate for its staff.

In addition to the U.S. News & World Report rankings list, in recent years Holbrook Health Center has also maintained a 5-star CMS rating, putting it in the top 10 percent of Nursing Homes, and received a “Zero Deficiencies” report by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Licensing and Regulatory Services as part of their annual inspection.

