MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the disappearance of a young girl who was last seen more than two years ago.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said police were notified this week that Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5. WMUR-TV reported that police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven’t said who reported the girl missing.

“No time is a good time for a child to go missing,” Aldenberg said at a news conference Friday. “I’m begging the community. I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant. Call us.”

Aldenberg said detectives are working to confirm where Harmony is from and where she went to school before her disappearance.

