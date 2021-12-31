BASKETBALL

Maine Celtics guard Jaysean Paige signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship allowance.

Paige is the fifth Maine player in the last two weeks to sign with an NBA team, joining Theo Pinson, Luke Kornet, Juwan Morgan and Chris Clemons.

Paige averaged 16.9 points in 14 games with the Celtics during the Showcase Cup portion of the G League schedule.

Maine opens its regular season on Jan. 9 at home against the Wisconsin Herd.

WNBA: Becky Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She is expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning three or four times more than the highest paid player in the league.

Hammon has been an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.

Bill Laimbeer, the Aces’ current coach, is expected to keep a role in the organization.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: A continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday’s game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said.

Newcastle’s previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off.

The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not have the required 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

Meanwhile, Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp said three of his players have tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game at title rival Chelsea.

He did not name the trio and remains hopeful the game in London will go ahead.

n Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel plans to hold talks with Romelo Lukaku after the striker said he was unhappy at the London club and expressed a wish to rejoin Inter Milan.

SKELETON

WORLD CUP: Tomass Dukurs held off his brother, 59-time World Cup race winner Martins Dukurs, for a victory on his home track in Sigulda, Latvia, earning his second career victory and first in 18 years.

Tomass Dukurs finished his two runs in 1 minute, 41.36 seconds. Martins Dukurs crossed the line in 1:41.42.

South Korea’s Seunggi Jung got his first World Cup medal, finishing third in 1:41.73.

In the women’s race, Austria’s Janine Flock got the win in 1:44.64. Russia’s Yulia Kanakina was second in 1:44.81 and World Cup leader Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third in 1:44.98.

