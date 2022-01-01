A 69-year-old Bristol woman was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

Karen McCubbin died after a southbound pickup truck reportedly crossed the centerline of Route 130 in Bristol and struck her car about 12:30 p.m. Friday. McCubbin was not wearing her seat belt and was killed in the crash, authorities told the station.

The driver of the pickup truck, Robert G. Campbell, 39, of New Harbor, and a 6-year-old boy traveling with him were taken to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Campbell was wearing his seat belt and the boy was secured in a child safety seat, the station reported.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which occurred about 3/4 of a mile south of the Route 129 and Route 130 split. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine McCubbin’s cause of death.

A dispatcher said that Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, but was not available Saturday night.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities are asking any witnesses to call the sheriff’s office at 882-7332 or email [email protected].

