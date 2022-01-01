CHELSEA — A woman was found dead after flames engulfed and destroyed her Chelsea home Saturday morning, officials said.
She was identified as Gladys McGuire, 95, and lived alone at the residence, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police. An autopsy will be done Sunday to determine the cause of death.
The fire broke out at McGuire’s home at 87 Cheney Road about 6:47 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is still being investigated by the Office of State Fire Marshal, and investigators were at the scene for most of Saturday.
Chelsea, Togus, Gardiner, West Gardiner, Vassalboro, Pittston and Farmingdale fire departments responded to the fire.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Nearly 400 participate in Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics
-
Nation & World
1 in 3 Americans say violence against government can be justified, citing fears of political schism, pandemic
-
Nation & World
Holocaust survivor ‘Mrs. Gertrude’ dies at 94
-
Local & State
Pandemic a factor in rising number of fire deaths in Maine
-
Local & State
Maine welcomes its first babies born in 2022