CHELSEA — A woman was found dead after flames engulfed and destroyed her Chelsea home Saturday morning, officials said.

She was identified as Gladys McGuire, 95, and lived alone at the residence, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police. An autopsy will be done Sunday to determine the cause of death.

The fire broke out at McGuire’s home at 87 Cheney Road about 6:47 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated by the Office of State Fire Marshal, and investigators were at the scene for most of Saturday.

Chelsea, Togus, Gardiner, West Gardiner, Vassalboro, Pittston and Farmingdale fire departments responded to the fire.

