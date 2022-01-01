GLENDALE, Ariz. — Spencer Sanders accounted for 496 yards and threw three of his four touchdown passes to Ty Martin, and No. 9 Oklahoma State overcame a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (12-2, No. 9 CFP) fell into a big first-half hole against Notre Dame (11-2, No. 5 CFP).

Jack Coan led Notre Dame’s early charge while throwing for a Fiesta Bowl-record 509 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders and Martin brought the Cowboys back.

Sanders, who had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bray in the first quarter, cut Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14 with a 9-yard scoring pass to Martin with 37 seconds left in the first half. The pair connected for two more touchdowns, from 5 and 8 yards, to tie the game, and the Cowboys went up 37-28 on three field goals by Tanner Brown.

Coan threw a 25-yard TD pass to Austin with 1:05 left to pull Notre Dame within two, but Oklahoma State recovered the onside kick to keep the Irish winless in major bowl games since the 1993 Cotton Bowl.

Sanders threw for 371 yards on 34-of-51 passing and ran for 125 yards.

CITRUS BOWL: Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a 20-17 victory over No. 17 Iowa in Orlando, Florida.

Kentucky blew a 10-point lead in the second half, but Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score when he caught a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to get the Wildcats to the 1-yard line. Robinson, the game’s MVP, finished with 10 catches for 170 yards, while Levis completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.

DeAndre Square intercepted Iowa’s Spencer Petras with 48 seconds to play to clinch the victory. Kentucky (10-3) won a fourth straight bowl game for the first time in school history and became the fourth Wildcats team to win at least 10 games.

Iowa (10-4) saw its bowl winning streak end at three games. The Hawkeyes led 17-13 after Petras’ 36-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta with 10:54 to play.

OUTBACK BOWL: KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas (9-4) to a 24-10 win over Penn State (7-6) in Tampa, Florida.

Raheim Sanders added 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts, and Dominique Johnson gained 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 rushing yards.

Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. The Razorbacks played in their first bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 14 of 32 passing for 195 yards.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE: An America East game scheduled for Thursday against Hartford has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Hartford program.

The Black Bears open the conference portion of their schedule on Sunday at New Jersey Tech.

(1) BAYLOR 77, (8) IOWA STATE 72: James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer got 10 of his 13 in the second half, and the Bears (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in a win over the Cyclones (12-1, 0-1) at Ames, Iowa.

The defending national champions extended their winning streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Southern California and Colorado State are the others.

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who were off to the second-best start in program history under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger after winning two games last season.

(22) VILLANOVA 73, (15) SETON HALL 67: Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East) beat the short-handed Pirates (9-3, 0-2) at Newark, New Jersey.

Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats.

Backup guard Bryce Aiken led Seton Hall with 22 points. The Pirates have lost their last two games playing with only eight players because of COVID-19 issues.

(17) TEXAS 74, WEST VIRGINIA 59: Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and the Longhorns (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) defeated short-handed West Virginia (11-2, 0-1), snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.

West Virginia played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9 points per game) along with reserves Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson. All three are in COVID-19 protocols.

(21) PROVIDENCE 70, DEPAUL 53: Aljami Durham scored 17 points to lead the Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East) past the Blue Demons (9-3, 0-2) in Chicago.

Providence, off to its best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to its eighth straight win.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul with 22 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 4, BOWDOIN 0: Robin Kitazono and Paige Galle scored in the first period to start the Ephs (6-2-2, 3-2 NESCAC) on their way to a win over the Polar Bears (4-4, 1-4) in Williamstown, Mass.

Delaney Szlezyngier and Kelly McCarthy added second-period goals, and Chloe Heiting stopped 29 shots for the shutout.

Bowdoin’s Dani Marquez recorded 21 saves.